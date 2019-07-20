NOLAN, Bevan:
On July 19, 2019, Bevan passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years, loving husband of June, adored father and father-in-law of Shaun, Katie and Andy Miller, very special granddad of Bede, Myken, and Robbie Miller, also loving father, and father-in-law of Jim and Janeen, Nicky and Martin Bosch, and loving granddad of Patrick, and Thomas; Sherrie, Andrea, and David, loving brother of Jocelyn (deceased), Jannace, Marilyn, and brother Colin, devoted son of the late Jim and Isobel Nolan. Special thanks to the team at Christchurch Hospital for their care of Bevan. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bevan Nolan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Bevan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, July 24, at 2.00pm, followed by burial at Avonhead Park Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 20, 2019