EATHORNE, Bevan John:
On August 18, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Much loved and treasured husband of Colleen, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Leanne and Dale Flanagan, Scott and Nicky (Sydney), Mark and Stefany (Perth), proud and loving "BJ" (granddad) of Daniel, Michael, Joanna, Julia; Ebony, Holly; and Olivia.
"Rest in Peace."
Special thanks to Dr Richard Walsh, and to the Nurse Maude District Nurses and Palliative Care Teams for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bevan Eathorne, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be Celebrated in St Gregory's Catholic Church, 30 Cotswold Avenue, Bishopdale, on Thursday, August 22, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 20, 2019