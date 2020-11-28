Acknowledgment

DILLON, Bevan John:

Beverley, Sue and Brian, Karen and Marty, Angela and Geoff and Nicci and families wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported us at the time of Bevan's passing and attendance at his farewell. We very much appreciated the expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, food, phone calls and visits and the very generous donations to The Friends of Darfield Hospital. My special thanks to Sue, Karen, Angela, Geoff, Bodie and Lauren for sharing your memories and to Brent Ruru the celebrant for coordinating all our thoughts for our farewell to Bevan. Please accept this as our personal thank you.



Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers