DILLON, Bevan John:
On October 21, 2020, peacefully at Darfield Hospital, aged 88 years. Very dearly loved husband of Beverley, loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sue and Brian Hawkins, Karen and Marty Comber, Angela, Geoff and Nicci. Dearest grandad of Bodie and Abby, Lauren and Scott; Dillon; Georgia, Sam, and Josh, and great-grandy of Ella, and Jed. Special thanks to the staff at Darfield Hospital, also the District Nurses, and Rose Wilson for their care and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bevan Dillon, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Friends of Darfield Hospital would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Bevan's life will be held in the Darfield Recreation and Community Centre, North Terrace, Darfield, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020