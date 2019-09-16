CHARLES,
Bettyna Muriel-Anne (Tyna):
17.01.1950 - 16.09.2018
A year ago today you passed away.
Those special memories of you will always bring a smile
If only we could have you back for just a little while
Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do
You always meant so much to us and always will do too
The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain
But you're forever in our hearts
Until we meet again
- William, Jess and Alastair
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2019