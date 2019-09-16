CHARLES,

Bettyna Muriel-Anne (Tyna):

17.01.1950 - 16.09.2018



A year ago today you passed away.





Those special memories of you will always bring a smile

If only we could have you back for just a little while

Then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do

You always meant so much to us and always will do too

The fact that you're no longer here will always cause us pain

But you're forever in our hearts



Until we meet again



- William, Jess and Alastair



