WIDDOWSON, Betty Muriel:
Passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement Village on June 28, 2020, in her 91st year, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Wally. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Sally and Richard, Paul and Dawn, Donna and Murray, Jan and Guy. Loved nana of Kylie, Anna, William, Ben, Lewis and Joseph, great-nana of Tom, Lucy, Lochie, Sadie and Lola. The family wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge the wonderful staff at Mayfair Retirement Village for their care and kindness especially over the past few months. Messages to be addressed to the Widdowson Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service will be held for Betty at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane, (off Northbrook road), Rangiora, on Wednesday, July 1 at 1.00pm, followed by a private burial in the Balcairn Cemetery.
Published in The Press from June 29 to July 1, 2020