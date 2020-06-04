WARD, Betty Theresa:
On June 3, 2020, passed away peacefully at Chatswood Retirement Village, in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Lindsay. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brad and Julie (Adelaide), Stephen and Amanda (Dunedin), and Bronwyn and Tim (Fernside). Cherished Nana of Stuart (deceased), Alistair, Lachlan and Rachel; Katie and Dan, Stephanie and Simon, Sam and Catherine, and proud great-grandmother of Charlie, George and Sullivan. Special thanks to the staff of Chatswood for their kind and compassionate care during Betty's 4 years residency. A Funeral service will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Monday, June 8. Due to current restrictions regarding gatherings, please let us know if you would like to attend by emailing: [email protected] Messages to the family of Betty Ward, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Donations to the Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be made on line to bit.ly/btward0306
Published in The Press from June 4 to June 6, 2020