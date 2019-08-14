WARD, Betty Lorraine:
(Of Kaiapoi) On August 7, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Dick. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David, Gavin (Bob) and Vicki, Barbara and Jim, Jim and Kathy, Sharon, and Paul. Dearly loved Nana and Great-Nana to her many grandchildren. Betty was a loved sister, sister-in-law, and aunty. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 24 Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be sent to the Ward Family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. In accordance with Betty's wishes, a private family gathering has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 14, 2019