UREN, Betty Doris:
On November 13, 2020, peacefully at Diana Isaac Retirement Village, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Murray, much loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Bev Wass, Ross and Sheryl, Lynda and Nick Harris, and Helen, adored nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever loved and remembered"
Special thanks to all the staff at Diana Isaac for the wonderful care given to Betty. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Uren, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2020