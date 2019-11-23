Betty STAITE

Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

Passed away at Christchurch Hospital after a short illness. A loved wife of the late Steve Staite and Alan Fox. A loved mother and stepmother of Brent and Arnold. A much loved and respected grandmother of Melissa and a loved great-grandmother to her great-grandchildren, and aunty to all of her nieces and nephews. Thanks to the staff at Hoon Hay Rest Home, Drs and Nurses at Christchurch Hospital and St John for their care and support. Messages c/- the Staite family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A private cremation has been held.

Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019
