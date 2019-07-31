SMITH, Betty Yvonne
(nee Lean):
On July 29, 2019, peacefully at Bethesda Care; in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lyndal and Nigel and much loved Grandma of Felix and Samantha. Loved sister of the late Jim, Ngaire and Beverly.
"A page in the book
of memories is gently
turned today".
A special thanks to amazing staff at Bethesda Care for the wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA (Canterbury) would be much appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Smith family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Saturday, August 3, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 31, 2019