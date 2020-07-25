Betty RYAN

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Lincoln Public Cemetery
Boundary Road
Lincoln
Death Notice

RYAN, Betty Edna
(nee Houghton):
Passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2020, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Michael, loving mother and mother-in-law of Michele and Lindsay, Kevin (deceased), Gerardine, Michael, Susan and Ray, and Nicola, treasured nana of her eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to Dr Tony Stoop for his care of Betty over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Ryan c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch, 8545. A casual graveside service will be held in the Lincoln Public Cemetery, Boundary Road, Lincoln, on Tuesday, July 28, at 11.00am, followed by an invitation for refreshments in Templeton. Garden flowers most welcome.

Published in The Press on July 25, 2020
