Betty ROBERTSON

Death Notice

ROBERTSON,
Betty Margaret:
Passed away peacefully in Westport on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. In her 74th year. Much loved wife of Jim for 54 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor and Sophie, and Kim and Allen Morris, loved nana of Lachie and Sophie, and Rhett. Messages to 172 Derby St, Westport 7825. Thank you to the Foote Ward Staff and the District Nurses for their support and love for Betty. At Betty's request a private cremation has been held.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020
