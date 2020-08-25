Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Betty Winifred:



Peacefully and, as always, surrounded by family, at Chatswood Retirement Village, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Dennis and then the late Tom. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Lois and Rick, Margaret and Brian, Bevan and Lynne, Karen and Graeme, and the late Pauline. Loved Grandma of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marg and Winton, Jean and Cor, and Joan and the late Alb, Ed and Noeline, and Triss and Lance. Thank you to the staff at Chatswood Retirement Village for their kind and wonderful care. Messages to the Phillips-Kane Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John may be made online at bit.ly/bwphillips-kane2308 or at the service. A celebration of Betty's life will be held later in the week. Due to Covid restrictions, attendance at the funeral will be via invitation from the family.







