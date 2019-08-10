MORRISON, Betty Marion
(nee Smale):
On August 8, 2019, passed peacefully in her sleep, in her 94th year. Dearly loved Wife of the late John. Very loved and cherished Mother of Wayne, and Marianne and Mother-in-law of Wayne, loved and caring Nana of the late Tiffany, Michael and Hollee, Christopher and Rebekah, and a cherished Great-Nana of Isabelle, and the late Grandog Baxter. Special thanks to Dr Andrew McGuire and the staff of QEII Medical Centre for their care of Betty over the years, and all the wonderful staff of Southern Cochlear for their caring support for the last 2 years.
"Never forgotten.
Always in our hearts
and mind."
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Betty Morrison, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Thursday, August 15, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 10, 2019