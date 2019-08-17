McINTOSH, Betty Florence:
Passed away peacefully at Anthony Wilding Hospital, on August 12, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, much loved mum of Bruce and Trixie, Carolyn and Doug, and Robyn and Bruce, loved Granny and Great-Granny. Loved sister of Ross (deceased) and sister-in-law of Jane, aunty of David, and Philippa (deceased). Thanks go to the staff at Anthony Wilding for their care of Betty. In accordance with Betty's wishes a Graveside Service has been held at St Andrew's Churchyard, Little River.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2019