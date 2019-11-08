McGREGOR, Betty Calder:
On November 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Warwick Green, and Barbara and Dugald McLean. Beloved Nan of Rosalind and Bill Watson, Timothy Green, and the late Amy Green; Andrew McLean and Grace Tungol, Victoria and Chris Constanti. Loved Great-Nan of Maddie, Melissa, Louis, and Sofia. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John, Kaiapoi, would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The service for Betty will be held at the Kaiapoi Co-operating Parish, 53 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, November 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the McGregor family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019