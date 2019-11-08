Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty MCGREGOR. View Sign Death Notice



On November 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Warwick Green, and Barbara and Dugald McLean. Beloved Nan of Rosalind and Bill Watson, Timothy Green, and the late Amy Green; Andrew McLean and Grace Tungol, Victoria and Chris Constanti. Loved Great-Nan of Maddie, Melissa, Louis, and Sofia. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John, Kaiapoi, would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The service for Betty will be held at the Kaiapoi Co-operating Parish, 53 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, November 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the McGregor family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







McGREGOR, Betty Calder:On November 6, 2019, passed away peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan; loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Warwick Green, and Barbara and Dugald McLean. Beloved Nan of Rosalind and Bill Watson, Timothy Green, and the late Amy Green; Andrew McLean and Grace Tungol, Victoria and Chris Constanti. Loved Great-Nan of Maddie, Melissa, Louis, and Sofia. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Order of St John, Kaiapoi, would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The service for Betty will be held at the Kaiapoi Co-operating Parish, 53 Fuller Street, Kaiapoi, on Monday, November 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the McGregor family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers