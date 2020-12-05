Betty MCBETH

Death Notice

McBETH,
Betty (nee Colenso):
On December 3, 2020, peacefully in Christchurch; in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Max, loved mother of Anne and John Bowden, Grant and Margaret, Douglas and Julie, and Fiona and Eric Pearson, loved nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. In lieu of flowers donations to Neurological Research would be appreciated and made at the service. Messages to the McBeth family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A funeral service for Betty will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, December 8, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
