  • "Dear Harry, Lynley, Harriet and Sophie. Our thoughts are..."
    - Marion Milner
  • "My sympathy to Betty Maher's family, Mrs Maher was a..."
    - Phillipa O'Loughlin
  • "Dear Jackie, we're thinking of you and your whanau during..."
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
MAHER, Betty Irene:
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late "Blue", mother of Jackie, Peter, and Harry, grandmother of Madeleine, Harriet, Sophie, òrla, and Nelly. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Maher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 19, Christchurch Hospital for their kindness and care. A Funeral Service for Betty, will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.00am.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2019
