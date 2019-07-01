MAHER, Betty Irene:
Passed away peacefully, on Friday, June 28, 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late "Blue", mother of Jackie, Peter, and Harry, grandmother of Madeleine, Harriet, Sophie, òrla, and Nelly. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Maher, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 19, Christchurch Hospital for their kindness and care. A Funeral Service for Betty, will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 1, 2019