Betty (nee McFarlane):
Peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020. Aged 99 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gordon, much loved mother, mother-in-law and stepmother to Guy, Marianne and David (Digs) Hargreaves, Beverley Lang, Liz and Geoff Brunsden, Margaret (dec) and Michael Wood. Loved grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Special heartfelt thanks to the wonderful and very caring staff at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Home. At Betty's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020