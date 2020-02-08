LAMB, Betty Margaret:
On February 5, 2020, peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Beloved wife and steadfast companion of the late Kenneth. Admired and loved by her first husband the late Jim Powell. Deeply loved by her children Christine, Warwick (Perth) and the late Gayle. Treasured friend and loving grandmother to Ryan and Bellatina. Betty truly loved all her many friends. We all respected her unfailing courage, enjoyed her wonderful sense of humour, and delighted in her beautiful singing and lifelong love of music. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Lamb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society can be made at the service. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on February 12, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020