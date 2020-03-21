Betty HARRIS

Death Notice

HARRIS,
Betty Dawson (nee Cains):
Died peacefully on March 18, 2020, aged 85 years. Much loved wife of the late Michael John Harris, loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Dianne (Wellington), Gary (Adelaide), Susanne and Craig (Te Anau), and loved grandma of Nathan, Natasha and Michael, and Danae, and loved great-grandma of Isabella. Special thanks to all staff at Anthony Wilding for all their love and care. Messages for the Harris family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A service for Betty will be held in The John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Tuesday, March 24, at 10.00am. Interment thereafter in the Belfast Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
