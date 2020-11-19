FERGUSON, Betty Norma:
Betty passed away peacefully surrounded by family, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a short illness, aged 93 years. Betty was a much loved wife of the late Ian, a cherished and loving mum and mum-in-law of Gary and Glenys, Ross and Karen, Mark and Diane. A devoted and loving grandma and nana of Kelly and Conor, Terry and Trish, Kendal and Justin, Scott and Hayley, Shaun and Emily, and Cindy and Grant. A special great-grandma and Granny Betty of Ailbe and Bonnie, Leo, Zoe and Ethan. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Dawn, the late Shirl and George, and Averil. Loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A very special friend of Jerse and Gail.
'Forever in our hearts'
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors in Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Ferguson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Betty's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, Linwood, on Monday, November 23 at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 19, 2020