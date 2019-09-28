FAITHFUL, Betty Margaret:
Peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Loved wife of the late Stan, very dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bruce (deceased) and Elaine, Sue, Carolyn and Pete, Debbie and Bruce, and adored nana of her 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Denis (deceased) and Viv, and a loved aunty, cousin and loved by extended family and friends. Our gratitude and thanks to Woodcote Retirement Village for their love and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cats Protection League would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Faithful family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, October 1, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019