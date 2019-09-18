Betty COULTER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty COULTER.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

COULTER,
Betty Margaret Louisa
(nee Crichton):
Peacefully at Glenwood Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in her 95th year. Much loved wife of the late Bob, loved mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and Wayne Vollmer, Sandra Coulter, Paul and Irene Coulter, and Pierre Coulter, loved nana of Emma, Mandy, and Chris; Vanessa, and Tracey; Melanie, and Christopher; Monique, Lisa, and Nicola, also a great-nana of her great-grandchildren. A very special thank to all the staff at Glenwood Home for their kind, loving care. In keeping with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 2/B Jackson Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.