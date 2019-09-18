COULTER,
Betty Margaret Louisa
(nee Crichton):
Peacefully at Glenwood Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in her 95th year. Much loved wife of the late Bob, loved mum and mother-in-law of Jenny and Wayne Vollmer, Sandra Coulter, Paul and Irene Coulter, and Pierre Coulter, loved nana of Emma, Mandy, and Chris; Vanessa, and Tracey; Melanie, and Christopher; Monique, Lisa, and Nicola, also a great-nana of her great-grandchildren. A very special thank to all the staff at Glenwood Home for their kind, loving care. In keeping with Betty's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 2/B Jackson Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Sept. 18, 2019