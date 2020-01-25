Acknowledgment

COTTERELL, Betty:

COTTERELL, Tony:

Maureen, Gerard, Peter, Stephen, Maree and Katrina, and their families, wish to thank friends and relatives who have supported them during this sad time providing both emotional and practical support. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolence, as well as those who made charitable donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Fr. Michael Pui for his kindness and support to both Betty and Tony and the family, also many thanks to the Catholic Women's League, the staff at The Oaks Rest Home for their respect, care and kindness, and finally to the John Rhind Funeral Directors for their sensitive and professional handling of arrangements. To those who helped in any way, your contribution made our loss more bearable. The many prayers, rosaries and masses said for both Betty and Tony have been a tribute to loving parents, grandparents and great-grandparents and friends. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



