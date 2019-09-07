CHAMBERS,
Betty Evelyn (nee Croft):
On September 6, 2019, peacefully at Darfield Hospital, in her 85th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley, loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Leonie, Deborah and John McLachlan, Janie and Ian Baxter, loved Nanny of Annabel and Beau, Will and Georgina; Anna, Hamish and Margot, Fiona; Alister and Steph, and Duncan, and great-Nanny of Frank, Jim; Ellie, Pippa; and Archie. Special thanks to the staff at Darfield Hospital for their care and support. The Service for Betty will be held in St James Anglican Church, 80 High Street, Southbridge, on Wednesday, September 11, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter.
