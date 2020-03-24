BISHOP, Betty:

Betty, aged 81, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, during the night peacefully, after a courageous battle. Wife and soulmate of the late Arty Bishop. Much loved mother of Paul and Kerry, and mother-in-law of Melvena and Pauline. Sister and sister-in-law of Doug and Giovanna Rhodes and the late brothers and sisters of the Rhodes family. Adored Nana, Great-Nana, aunt, friend and cousin. The family wish to thank Nurse Maude and everyone else that helped during the last few months. Messages may be addressed to: The late Betty Bishop C/- 60 Belmont Ave, Rangiora 7400. At Betty's request there will be no service held.



