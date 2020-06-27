BARKER,
Betty Ann (nee Morgan):
Betty passed away unexpectedly in Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka, on June 22, 2020, in her 88th year. Loving wife of the late Peter David Barker (1926 - 2005). She was loved and will be missed by Daughter - Ann, Sons - Patrick, Kevin, Philip and Peter, their wives and partners and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"A twinkle in her eye to the last minute."
" We will miss you Betty, R.I.P."
A Catholic Mass will be held for Betty on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at 1.00pm, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 31 Wilkin Street, Temuka.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020