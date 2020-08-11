ARMITT, Bettie Caroline:
Passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Edward, loved mum and mother-in-law of Sarn and Tame (Tom), and Brendon and Sarah, loved grandma of Joshua, and Samuel. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bettie Armitt, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Bettie's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Tomorrow (Thursday) August 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020