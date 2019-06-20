RENTON, Beth Patricia:
Passed peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Cashmere View, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald (Gerry). Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of John and Maryanne, Kathy (dec), Julie and Simon. A very loving Nana of Samuel; Emma, and Sophie. Loved AB - mum to Jason and Michelle Taylor, and Aunt -Nana to Stefan and Amalie, and Caleb. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Cashmere View for their love and care of mum. Messages may be addressed to 'The family of Beth Renton' C/- 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Funeral to Celebrate the life of Beth will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entrance from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Saturday, June 22, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2019