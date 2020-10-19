BROADBENT,
Bessie (Betty):
Peacefully on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. Former wife of the late Denis. Dearly loved mother of Sally Aitchison, Denis and Clare, and Hamish and Shara. Loved grandma of Shane, Emma, Holly, Portia, and Christopher; Colin and Jessica; Troy and Tiffany, and great-grandma of Eva, Max, and Scarlett; Ruby and Colin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joyce and Len(UK), and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
Go with our love, and fly free with the birds
Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital Emergency Dept for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bbroadbent1510 A service to farewell Bessie will be held at 39 Wainoni Road on Friday, October 23, commencing at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020