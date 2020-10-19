Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 p.m. 39 Wainoni Road View Map Death Notice



Bessie (Betty):

Peacefully on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. Former wife of the late Denis. Dearly loved mother of Sally Aitchison, Denis and Clare, and Hamish and Shara. Loved grandma of Shane, Emma, Holly, Portia, and Christopher; Colin and Jessica; Troy and Tiffany, and great-grandma of Eva, Max, and Scarlett; Ruby and Colin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joyce and Len(UK), and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.

Go with our love, and fly free with the birds

Special thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital Emergency Dept for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bbroadbent1510 A service to farewell Bessie will be held at 39 Wainoni Road on Friday, October 23, commencing at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow.







BROADBENT,Bessie (Betty):Peacefully on October 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 85 years. Former wife of the late Denis. Dearly loved mother of Sally Aitchison, Denis and Clare, and Hamish and Shara. Loved grandma of Shane, Emma, Holly, Portia, and Christopher; Colin and Jessica; Troy and Tiffany, and great-grandma of Eva, Max, and Scarlett; Ruby and Colin. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joyce and Len(UK), and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.Go with our love, and fly free with the birdsSpecial thanks to St John Ambulance, and the staff at Christchurch Hospital Emergency Dept for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/bbroadbent1510 A service to farewell Bessie will be held at 39 Wainoni Road on Friday, October 23, commencing at 1.30pm, private cremation to follow. Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers