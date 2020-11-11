WARD, Beryl Valmai:
On November 9, 2020 at Adrial House Rest Home, at the age of 83. Dearly loved wife of Aynsley, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Brent, Andrew and Rebecca, Mark (deceased) and Sheree, James and Kate, Leonie, Nathan and Kerry, Neville and Hayley, Alisha and Cassandra. Special thanks to the management and staff at Adrial House Rest Home for their care and attention they showed for Beryl in her final days. Messages can be addressed to the Ward Family, C/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Funeral Service for Beryl will be held at Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 2 Hill Street, Kaiapoi, Tomorrow (Thursday) November 12 at 10.30am, followed by burial at the Kaiapoi Cemetery, and thereafter at the Kaiapoi Workmen's Club for refreshments and eulogy.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020