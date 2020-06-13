SMITH, Beryl Joan:
Died peacefully at Rose Court on Friday, June 12, 2020, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken Smith. Treasured and loving Mum and Ma Beryl of Wendy and Tony (Nelson), Barbara (Christchurch), Ross and Pip (Hamilton). Cherished Ma of Dean, Rebekah and Sam, Rachel and Andrew, Carina and Logan. Great-Grandma of Finn and Hugo.
Privileged to have had you in our lives, our strong, inspirational, role model Mum.
Thanks to staff at Rose Court for over 4 years of care. Messages to the family of Beryl Smith c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A funeral for Beryl will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, at 297 Ferry Road, on Tuesday, June 16, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020