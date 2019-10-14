SMALL, Beryl Bennetto:
On October 11, 2019 peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 86 years. Much loved partner to Max for 40 years. Dearly loved Mother and mother-in-law to Karin and Russell, Robyn and Brent Carroll and Gary and Jane. Much loved nana to Callum and Ro, Liam and Kate, Josh, Emily, and Sarah and great-nana to Casey and Madeline. Messages may be addressed to the Small Family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Beryl's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019