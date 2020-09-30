JAINE, Beryl (Walker):

It's been 10 years since you left us and we are constantly thankful for all you were to us in life. Your values, compassion, empathy, love, and faith live on with us. We never stop being grateful for the support that we received from so many as we travelled with you on that difficult journey of love. Mum, we will always remember you and we who share your faith look forward to being with you again. Your children, Sarndra, Denise, Mark and Paul (Charlie) and families



