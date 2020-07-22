GREENAWAY, Beryl:
On July 20, 2020, at Windsorcare Home, Christchurch, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman for 67 years. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Fred (USA), Tony and Roma (Jamaica), Geoff (Australia), Ann (Wellington), and Richard and Michelle (Dunedin), adored Gran ma of Emma, Kelly, Lucy, Georgina, Candace, Charlotte, Thomas and Sophie and great-Gran ma to Riley and Aylch. Messages may be addressed to the Greenaway family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/tbgreenaway2007 A celebration of Beryl's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Christchurch, on Monday, July 27, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from July 22 to July 25, 2020