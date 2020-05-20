FINCH, Beryl Pearl:
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Cashmere View Hospital, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Alan for 70 years. Treasured mother of Grant and Adrienne, Paul and Krystal (Nauru), Susann and John Boyd, Andrew and Lori-Kay (Nth Carolina), Geoffrey and Lynda (Sydney). Honoured and loved Nan of her 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Mona and the staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their care and compassion in the later years of Beryl's life. Messages to Apt 202, 72 Rose Street, Christchurch. A private family service will be held on Friday.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020