Beryl FINCH

Guest Book
  • "sorry to hear of aunty Beryl passing. A lovely lady. The..."
  • "sorry too hear of aunty Beryl passing. A lovely lady. The..."
  • "To Alan and family..Thinking of you all at this sad..."
  • "To Alan and family. Our thoughts are with you all..Lovely..."
  • "Alan and Family,thinking of you all at this sad time."
    - Pete Sealey
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

FINCH, Beryl Pearl:
Peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Cashmere View Hospital, in her 93rd year. Much loved wife of Alan for 70 years. Treasured mother of Grant and Adrienne, Paul and Krystal (Nauru), Susann and John Boyd, Andrew and Lori-Kay (Nth Carolina), Geoffrey and Lynda (Sydney). Honoured and loved Nan of her 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Mona and the staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their care and compassion in the later years of Beryl's life. Messages to Apt 202, 72 Rose Street, Christchurch. A private family service will be held on Friday.

logo
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.