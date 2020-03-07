CARTWRIGHT,
Beryl Lorraine:
Passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Norma and Jack Crowe. Loved and devoted wife of the late David. Much loved sister of Marie and Tom (deceased) Gardener, Colleen and John (deceased) Waine. Cherished aunty to Sue and Peter (Nelson), Gill and Ron (deceased) Paul, Dean, Debbie, Nigel (deceased), John and Karen, Ben, Tony, Sandra, Harry and Connie. Great and loving aunt to Jason, Rosemary, Hector, Jasmine and Shane, Escher, Alexander (Canada), Izabella, Ruby, Maddy, Aria and Joseph.
R.I.P
Our family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Christchurch and Burwood Hospitals for the great care they all gave to Beryl over the last three months. Also thanks to all the home care Beryl received. Messages to the Cartwright family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and may be made online only at www.svdpchch.co.nz. A Requiem Mass for Beryl will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Colombo Street, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020