(nee Falconer)

(formerly Lester):

The family are sad to advise that Beryl passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Bainswood on Victoria, Rangiora. In her 101st year. Loved wife of the late Lisle Lester and the late Adrian Basher. Mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Brian Withers, and the late David Lester and Dianne. Loved Nana of Stephen and Karen Withers, Matthew and Jane Withers, Duncan and Saskia Withers, Bailey Lester, Justin and Liz Lester, Jamie and Amanda Lester. Loved Nana Beryl of her great-grandchildren; Jovarn, Samantha and Oliver, Sarah and Anna, Maddie and Harriet, Ealan, Mavie (dec) and Olsen. Special thanks to the staff and her friends at Charles Upham Retirement Village and to the caring staff at Bainswood on Victoria for the care and attention they gave to Beryl over the final weeks of her life. Family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of Beryl's life, which will be held at the Rangiora RSA on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 1.30pm - 3.30pm. Messages to the Basher family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A private cremation has been held.







