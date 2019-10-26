Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors 92 Kippenberger Ave Rangiora , Canterbury 033131430 Death Notice



It is with great sadness that our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother GEM passed away on October 24, 2019, in her 92nd year. Mum taught us great spiritual values of faith, hope and love by her example. She dedicated her life to her adored late husband Stewart, and her 4 blessed children Sheryn, Lynne, Nicky, and the late Brent, along with their special husbands, 11 beautiful grandchildren and 22 loved great-grandchildren. She is awaiting the return of her dear Saviour and the coming glorious Kingdom to be set up on earth. A special thank you to the fantastic staff at Burwood Hospital who went over and beyond the call of duty to love and care for our darling mum, and to all who visited.

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.

They will soar on wings like eagles;

they will run and not grow weary,

they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:31)

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Berwyn Odering, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Berwyn will be held in the Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, October 29, at 10.00am, thereafter private interment.







