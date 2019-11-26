TRIPE, Bertha Rose:
Passed away peacefully at Ilam Care Hospice, on Friday, November 22, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Oswald (Ossie), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robin, Linzey, Vivian and Cheryl, and grandmother of Monica and Alex. Bertha Rose was the last surviving family member of her era and will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and family friends. The immediate family would very much like to thank Karen and George Gower for their help and support over the years of both Bertha Rose and Oswald, for the longer term care, Kauri Lodge Rest Home, and Christchurch Hospital, Ward 20/27 and for her passing, the staff at Ilam Care Hospice. At the request of Bertha Rose, a private family service has been held.
Published in The Press from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019