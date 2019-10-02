McGOWAN,
Bertha Joyce (Joyce):
Formerly of Sefton. On September 26, 2019 at Holmwood, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Peter; mother and mother-in-law of Adrienne and Steve, Beverley, Gail and Fiona; Gran of Cymon and Hayley, Kate, Tim and Valerie, Allan and Amy; Great-Gran of Emilie, Cameron, Ryan, Taylor, Kendall, Harper and Addison. Thanks to the staff of Holmwood for their care. A Memorial gathering will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2.00pm at Rossburn Receptions, off Northbrook Road, Rangiora. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Oct. 2, 2019