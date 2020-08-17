DURKIN, Bernice Elizabeth
(nee McAleer):
Faithful Christian as well as a tea drinking, cryptic crossword fanatic. Very special mother and mother-in-law of Patrick, Philippa, James, Ann-Louise, Ian, Mary-Jane, John, Nooshka, Peter and Elizabeth. Wife of the late Patrick John Durkin. Much loved grandmother of George, Philippa, Owen, Logan, Brooke, Milly, Grace and Kian. Passed away peacefully at her home of 49 years in Taradale, in the early afternoon of Saturday, August 15. Will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and Christian and perhaps as the original tiger Mum, well before her time in the 1970s. We will all miss your happy, humble and extroverted personality. Thank you for all your unconditional love, care and nurturing you showed us throughout our time together.
"We will love and remember you always."
Due to funeral restrictions a small service will be held in Hastings on Thursday, August 20, at 10.00am. Please RSVP for confirmation of venue and attendance to Beth Shan Funerals (06) 835 9925 [email protected] All messages to the Durkin Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The Press on Aug. 17, 2020