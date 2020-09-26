Bernard WYNN-WILLIAMS

WYNN-WILLIAMS,
Bernard Huw Paul:
20.05.1947 - 19.09.2020
Died peacefully at Strathallan Rest Home, Timaru, after a long battle. Dearly loved partner of Sharyn for 20 years, father of Sarah, David (deceased), Hannah, James, and Ruth, father-in-law of Qwan-Ling, and Tom, and Matt, grandfather of Frankie, and Benjamin, and Scarlett, and Thea. Special thanks to the staff at Strathallan, Parkinson's Association, and Access. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bernard Wynn-Williams, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers donations to the New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service for Bernard will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Saturday, October 3, at 2.30pm. Private Burial to follow.

