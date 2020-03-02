TILL,
Bernard Edward (Bernie):
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Elaine, loved father and father-in-law Julie and Age, and Gavin and Carolyn, loved granddad of Quincy and Miles; Rebecca and Nicole, and loved brother and brother-in-law of Trevor (deceased) and Tess, and Barry and Robyn. Messages to the Till family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers NZ would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/betill0103 or at the service. The service to celebrate Bernie's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020