SLAVEN,
Bernard Mark (Bernie):
Passed away peacefully at Grey Base Hospital on May 11, 2020, aged 62. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Daniel and Jess, Sean, and Matthew, and a loved grandad of Everly. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Virginia and Paul, Hugh and Ange, Paul and Wendy, Jak, Ged and Jennie, Jane, Mark and Jane, and the late Virginia, and Simon, and a loved uncle, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 102 Park Street, Hokitika 7810. A private family service will be celebrated, following the service Bernard will be laid to rest in the Ross Cemetery.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020