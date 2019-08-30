SLADE,
Bernard Patrick Joseph:
On August 28, 2019, passed away at Diana Isaac Rest Home; aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Phyllis for 69 years, father of Therese, Paul (Brisbane), Johanna (Queensland), Adrienne (Auckland), Anthony (Tasmania), and Anna (Maine, USA), father-in-law of Des, Dianne, Alex, Tracey and Frank, grand-papa to his 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A very special thank you to the caring staff at Diana Isaac for their gentle care of Dad. A Funeral Mass for Dad will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, September 2, at 12.05pm, thereafter Dad will be laid to rest at the Shands Road Cemetery, Shands Road, Prebbleton. Messages to the Slade Family, PO Box 36-116, Merivale, Christchurch, or email: [email protected]
Requiescat in Pace
Published in The Press from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019