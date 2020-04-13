Bernard POPE

Service Information
Bell, Lamb & Trotter Funeral Directors
297 Ferry Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033897999
Death Notice

POPE, Bernard William:
Passed away on April 10, 2020. In his 78th year. Loved son of Sid and Ann. Husband of Maureen. Stepfather of Michelle, Megan and Joanne. Loved brother of the late Ada, Sophie, Des and Kevin. Brother of Chris, Fred, Peter, Marcia and Bonnie. Loved by all his nieces and nephews. Bernie passed away peacefully at Burwood Hospital, Ward G.G. in the hands of a caring and dedicated team.
R.I.P. Jack
Messages to the Pope Family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145.

Published in The Press on Apr. 13, 2020
