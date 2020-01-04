McDONALD,
Bernard Trevor (Jim):
Jim passed peacefully, in his 90th year, on December 29, 2019, at Karadean Rest Home in Oxford. Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy, much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Kelvin Dymock, Michele Jarvis and Lindsay Boulton, loved special pop of Sheree and Dan, Tammy, and Holly-Lee; Lucinda, Michael, and Olivia; and Poppa Jim of Jack, Chloe, and Ashlee; Kobe, and Levi; Mikayla, and Sophie, special brother of his last surviving sibling Marie, brother-in-law of John, Pauline, Lorraine, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the staff at Karadean for their care and support along with their friendship. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jim McDonald, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service for Jim will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, January 7 at 10.30am, followed by interment at Prebbleton Cemetery at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020